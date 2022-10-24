Two firemen injured in Delhi factory fire, no casualties 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as two firemen received burn injuries while they were dousing a fire at a garments factory in the national capital on Monday evening, a fire department official said.

He informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 6.50 pm at a garment factory located in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after which as many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"We have rescued four people who were trapped on the third floor of the building," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told TNIE.

The top official further informed that the inferno is now under control. Another official said that two firemen received minor burn injuries as they were rescuing people from the building. "They were shifted to Hedgewar hospital," the official said.

A woman, named Gudiya, who was also trapped inside the building said the firemen rescued two of her kids from the third floor.

Delhi Fire Service is a first responder in almost every type of emergency that comes in the national capital. Just last year, in 2021, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a total of 194 calls related to emergencies and fire on Diwali night.

Notably, the Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the capital till January 1, 2023. This was done in a bid to prevent the already polluted air from getting more toxic.

