Home Nation

Two firemen injured in Delhi factory fire, no casualties 

A garment factory located in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area caught in fire after which as many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Published: 24th October 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as two firemen received burn injuries while they were dousing a fire at a garments factory in the national capital on Monday evening, a fire department official said.

He informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 6.50 pm at a garment factory located in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after which as many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"We have rescued four people who were trapped on the third floor of the building," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told TNIE.

The top official further informed that the inferno is now under control. Another official said that two firemen received minor burn injuries as they were rescuing people from the building. "They were shifted to Hedgewar hospital," the official said.

A woman, named Gudiya, who was also trapped inside the building said the firemen rescued two of her kids from the third floor.

Delhi Fire Service is a first responder in almost every type of emergency that comes in the national capital. Just last year, in 2021, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a total of 194 calls related to emergencies and fire on Diwali night.

Notably, the Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the capital till January 1, 2023. This was done in a bid to prevent the already polluted air from getting more toxic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fire fire accident Delhi
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp