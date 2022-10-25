Home Nation

Family-led search team fails to trace missing mountaineer, returns

The two were reported missing in mid-August after they had embarked on scaling the Mount Kyarisatam, the state’s highest mountain peak located at an altitude of 6,890 metres.

Published: 25th October 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Himalayas

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A search team, made up of family members and others, returned from a mountain near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh after failing to trace missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao. The two were reported missing in mid-August after they had embarked on scaling the Mount Kyarisatam, the state’s highest mountain peak located at an altitude of 6,890 metres.

On October 7, a 15-member team of local mountaineers, family members and porters had left for the site weeks after the authorities called off a ground search by the Army mid-way due to inclement weather conditions. The second search team recovered mountaineering equipment and other belongings from a place 300-400 metres beyond Camp-2 but could not trace Mra and Dao, dead or alive. The team said the operation had to be concluded due to very bad weather.

It said the snowcovered mountain diminished the chance of finding the footprints or any other clues. “We found the entire area covered with snow and the weather was very bad beyond Camp 2,” mountaineer Taru Hai, a member of the team, told local journalists. He was also a part of the first search operation conducted by the Army in September.

He said the authorities had then allegedly did not allow the team to go beyond Camp 2. Earlier, the family of Mra had lamented that he was not given due respect by the state government, as evident from its “poorly-planned” search and rescue operation. “He (Mra) had set out for the mountain as part of his mission to promote mountaineering in the state,” his sister Yatok Mra Nilo had told journalists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-China border mountaineer
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp