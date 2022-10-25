Home Nation

India logs 862 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

India's active caseload currently stands at 22,549 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

Published: 25th October 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported 862 fresh Covid cases and 1,503 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday.

A total of 1,503 patients recovered in the last 24 hours which increased the total recoveries to 4,40,93,409 on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.56 Cr (2,19,56,65,598) as per provisional reports till 7am today.

"COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,35,971) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards," the official statement read.

It is pertinent to note that health concerns have risen in the country as World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said that there were over 300 sub-variants and XBB being a recombinant virus is a matter of concern as it is immune evasive.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75, is a fast-spreading variant, which was seen to have caused a spike across Singapore recently.

Last week, a high-level meeting of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the senior health officials regarding the emergence of Omicron's new sub-variants concluded with the decision to continue masks and COVID-appropriate behaviour across the country.

Coronavirus India COVID-19 vaccination
