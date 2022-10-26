Home Nation

Bihar chief secretary’s bank account hacked, 1 held

Chief Secretary Subhani said that the cybercriminal even succeeded in making online purchases worth Rs 40,000 through online shopping platform.

By Express News Service

PATNA:  In a shocking incident, state chief secretary Amir Subhani, a 1987-batch IAS officer fell prey to a cyber fraud on Sunday.  Police said that chief secretary Subhani informed the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) as soon as he got alarmed that cybercriminals were trying to withdraw Rs 90,000 from his bank account. 

Chief Secretary Subhani said that the cybercriminal even succeeded in making online purchases worth Rs 40,000 through online shopping platform. When the cyber fraudster tried to do online shopping with the rest Rs 50,000, 

he could not complete his transaction due to the top bureaucrat’s promptness as the account was blocked. 
The outlaw was also nabbed in two hours. He was caught before he could withdraw money from the account of the chief secretary. Subhani immediately asked economic offences unit (EOU) to lodge an FIR and initiate investigation into the matter. Two suspects were taken into custody within two hours. The top officials of EOU, however, maintained silence as it involved a senior bureaucrat. 

