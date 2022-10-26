Home Nation

Case against former Uttarakhand DGP, seven others for illegal possession of forest land

A police officer said it was alleged that B S Sidhu in 2012 bought one and half hectares of land in Virgirwali village of the Mussoorie forest division and cut 25 "sal" trees.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

(Image used for representational purpose.)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land and subsequently cutting 25 "sal" trees.

The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, police said here.

A police officer said it was alleged in the complaint that Sidhu in 2012 bought one and half hectares of land in Virgirwali village of the Mussoorie forest division and cut 25 "sal" trees.

On receiving information, the state Forest Department conducted an inquiry, in which it came to light that the trees were planted on reserve forest land.

The Forest Department had also challaned Sidhu.

Later, the registry of the land in Sidhu's name was also cancelled and permission was sought from the government to file a case against him.

Sidhu has been the Director General of Police from September 2013 to April 2016.

The case has been registered under Sections 420, 424, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B S Sidhu forest land sal trees Uttarakhand DGP
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp