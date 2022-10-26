CBI charge sheets 12 in West Bengal teachers’ appointment scam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against the former Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) Santi Prasad Sinha and 11 others before a Special court in Alipore West Bengal.

The CBI has also named the ex-chairman, WBCSSC Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former President of Adhoc Committee at West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; the then Assistant Secretary, WBCSSC; two Programme Officers of WBCSSC and six other persons before in the chargesheet.

The CBI had registered the case in April this year following a Calcutta High Court order on a petition relating to illegal appointment of Assistant Teachers in class 9th and 10th in secondary & higher secondary schools across West Bengal through 3rd Regional Level Selection Test (RLST {NT}) 2016.

It was found that the accused including public servants and private persons entered into conspiracy with one another in order to extend undue advantage of giving appointments to unqualified candidates to the posts of assistant teacher of Class 9th and 10th in secondary and higher secondary schools across the West Bengal through 3rd RLST (NT), 2016, after expiry of panel.

Four charge-sheeted public servants including former advisor, ex-chairman WBCSSC; then president of Adhoc Committee at WBBSE, former Assistant Secretary WBCSSC and two others, are already in judicial custody.

Further investigation has been kept open to look into the larger conspiracy and role of the other accused.

The School Selection Commission (SSC) scam in West Bengal came to national limelight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed Rs 21 crore 90 lakh in hard cash from Arpita Mukherjee’s residence. Arpita Mukherjee is believed to be a close confidante of Partha Chatterjee, a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a former state education minister.

He is under arrest, as is Mukherjee. The matter is being probed by the ED as well as the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI). After the formation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state in 2011, a serious breach in protocol was noticed in the Regional Level Selection Test (RLST) of 2012 — a teacher recruitment process, when ranks, according to the combined merit panel, were jumped and lower ranked candidates were recruited as teachers.

Many candidates who were at the receiving end of the selection board’s “irregularity” knocked on the doors of the court. As of now, related litigations are still pending in the Supreme Court. In the State Level Selection Test (SLST) of 2016 which recruits teachers for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12, similar irregularities were noticed after Minister Paresh Adikary’s daughter, Ankita Adhikary, managed to get appointed as a government teacher in Cooch Behar. She was later convicted by a court and her job was terminated. She was also told to return the entire salary that she received in the 41 months that she was on job.

‘Illegal recruitment’

CBI had registered the case in April this year following a Calcutta High Court order on a petition relating to illegal appointment of Assistant Teachers in class 9th and 10th in secondary & higher secondary schools across West Bengal through 3rd Regional Level Selection Test (RLST {NT}) 2016

