Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary: ‘No Diwali gifts please’, officers put up notices

The photo went viral on social media and netizens termed it as setting a ‘wrong precedent’ of including family.

Published: 26th October 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gift, Presents, Christmas

Image used for representational purposes

By HARPREET BAJWA 
Express News Service

‘No Diwali gifts please’, officers put up notices
Setting an example of transparency in the system, two government officials refused to accept gifts for Diwali. Divisional Commissioner, Faridkot division Chander Gaind and Chief Managing Director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Baldev Singh Sran refused to accept gifts from visitors this Diwali and put up notices outside their offices and residences asking visitors to refrain from giving gifts to them and other officers. “I wish you a very happy Diwali, no gifts please. Your good wishes and blessing are all that I need,” read Gaind’s poster, meanwhile SIngh poster read, “I have been practising this ever since I joined the service.”

Punjab CM slammed for his hypocrisy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is known for his satire and speech, recently at a function at Ludhiana, while inaugurating a Verka plant described Ludhiana as his “karma bhoomi” and his native village Satauj in Sangrur as his “janma bhoomi.’’ But interestingly, no MLA from Ludhiana has been given a cabinet berth in his government. Meanwhile, CM’s sister was seen sitting with the Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University at an event in Patiala. The photo went viral on social media and netizens termed it as setting a ‘wrong precedent’ of including family.

Alertness against corruption or cover-up?
A brazen admission of corruption? A letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner to officers telling  them to keep an eagle’s eye on paddy procurement agencies (Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and Punjab Warehousing Corporation) for any corrupt practices, has created an up-roar in official circles. It claimed that these agencies were indulging in underhand practices. A few senior officers spent an entire day at these agencies but did not find any ‘corrupt practices’  being undertaken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp