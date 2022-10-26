Chandigarh Diary: ‘No Diwali gifts please’, officers put up notices

HARPREET BAJWA By

Express News Service

‘No Diwali gifts please’, officers put up notices

Setting an example of transparency in the system, two government officials refused to accept gifts for Diwali. Divisional Commissioner, Faridkot division Chander Gaind and Chief Managing Director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Baldev Singh Sran refused to accept gifts from visitors this Diwali and put up notices outside their offices and residences asking visitors to refrain from giving gifts to them and other officers. “I wish you a very happy Diwali, no gifts please. Your good wishes and blessing are all that I need,” read Gaind’s poster, meanwhile SIngh poster read, “I have been practising this ever since I joined the service.”

Punjab CM slammed for his hypocrisy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is known for his satire and speech, recently at a function at Ludhiana, while inaugurating a Verka plant described Ludhiana as his “karma bhoomi” and his native village Satauj in Sangrur as his “janma bhoomi.’’ But interestingly, no MLA from Ludhiana has been given a cabinet berth in his government. Meanwhile, CM’s sister was seen sitting with the Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University at an event in Patiala. The photo went viral on social media and netizens termed it as setting a ‘wrong precedent’ of including family.

Alertness against corruption or cover-up?

A brazen admission of corruption? A letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner to officers telling them to keep an eagle’s eye on paddy procurement agencies (Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and Punjab Warehousing Corporation) for any corrupt practices, has created an up-roar in official circles. It claimed that these agencies were indulging in underhand practices. A few senior officers spent an entire day at these agencies but did not find any ‘corrupt practices’ being undertaken.

