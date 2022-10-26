FIR against ex-DGP of Uttarakhand in land grab case

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police with the state government’s permission registered a case against the former Director General of Police BS Sidhu and 7 others in connection with grabbing of government land and forging documents on Sunday.

The case has been registered by the Divisional Forest Officer, Mussourie division of the state forest department, Ashutosh Singh. This is the first case registered against a former DGP in the state.

“The then DGP BS Sidhu, had created fake documents of land on Mussoorie Road (which was declared a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act) at the behest of two Meerut-based advocates Deepak Sharma and Smita Dixit, along with the then Additional Tehsildar Sadar Shujauddin. Sidhu got the land registered in his name byusing fake names and witnesses.,” said DFO Singh. Charges of possession of government land and felling of trees have been put against Sidhu under various sections of the IPC.

