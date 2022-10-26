Home Nation

How Suryakant Tiwari rose to rule coal cash flow in Chhattisgarh

For many, he is seen as an astute businessman-turn-lobbyist who managed to quickly sworn allegiance to the regime in power. 

Published: 26th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has carried out extensive raids recently at several locations in Chhattisgarh has cited Suryakant Tiwari before the Raipur court as the main kingpin of the coal transportation scam.

Suryakant Tiwari, 50, born in a simple middle class family at Paikin village in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh has notched up his influence in every political party ever since the new state was carved out of erstwhile Madhya Pradesh in November 2000. For many, he is seen as an astute businessman-turn-lobbyist who managed to quickly sworn allegiance to the regime in power. 

Tiwari, stated to be absconding ever since the raids were launched on October 10, is also said to be involved in a money laundering case. It was the second raid by ED this year at his premises after the Income Tax department searched his locations earlier in June.

He then released a video alleging a conspiracy by the IT department to topple the Bhupesh Baghel government, claiming that the IT officials attempted to lure him with the chief minister’s post if he uses his influence to overthrow the state government. His assertions had led to sparring between the Congress and the BJP. The Bangalore police too registered an FIR against him in July for having criminally conspired to destroy the evidences in connection with IT raids.

Political observers who knew Tiwari closely said he was well versed in how the system works and thus managed irrespective of the party in power. He is said to be close to Congress but his proximity to BJP or Jogi’s party is no secret either. Tiwari is a Brahmin married to the daughter of three-time Congress MLA Agni Chandrakar, a Kurmi. This facilitated his outreach, socially and politically, within the influential Kurmi community.

“It was during the BJP government that he again shifted his interest to coal. When the Congress returned to power in 2018, he struggled for 14 months and later used his political connections with support of officials to get his way through,” said a schoolmate of Tiwari. 

‘Tiwari ran parallel system of cash flow’
After getting the custodial remand of 2009-batch IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and two others, the ED said that Suryakant Tiwari along with his aides ran a parallel system of extorting illegal levy on coal and was involved in unaccounted cash movement. ED claimed to have traced a cartel involving bureaucrats, businessmen and politicians. “Around `2-3 crore was generated daily,” ED stated.
 

