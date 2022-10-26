Include photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes: Kejriwal's appeal to PM

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threw a curved ball at the BJP ahead of the Gujarat elections by appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes to stimulate the Indian economy.

“Entire country will be blessed if the currency notes have images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi,” Kejriwal said with a straight face, trying to snatch the Hindutva initiative weeks after his minister in Delhi dissed Hindu deities. He added that Mahatma Gandhi’s image can remain where it is.

His appeal drew sharp reactions from all quarters, including the BJP, the Congress and social media. While BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the demand politically motivated and “another extension of U-turn politics”, the Congress accused him of playing vote bank politics.

“Indian economy is going through a delicate phase... While all of us make efforts, they bear fruits only when God showers blessing on us,” Kejriwal reasoned, adding, “Indonesia has 85% Muslim population and less than 2% of its citizens are Hindus, yet they have image of Lord Ganesh on their currency notes.”

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan sarcastically said, “Kejriwal has certainly found the solution to the falling rupee and the Indian economy. Trying to outdo the BJP in Hindutva politics.” Former AAP leader Ashutosh mocked Kejriwal, tweeting: “Wow … what a great economic mantra given by @ArvindKejriwal … great suggestion for @RishiSunak to uplift Britain’s economy. @narendramodi should immediately sack all economic advisors.”

Patra said Kejriwal is known for making political statements and retracting them. “The whole country is watching what kind of U-turn is being taken by the same man who threatened to put those in jail who celebrate Diwali,” the BJP leader accused. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Kejriwal was pandering to vote banks.

AAP hyperventilation

“You can continue to hate Arvind Kejriwal if you want to, but don’t hate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at least. Don’t hate their blessings. Don’t hate this country’s prosperity at least,” AAP leader Atishi said

