Northern Border: MoD to purchase 750 RPAVs to increase Army’s arsenal

NEW DELHI: At the time when the de-escalation of the massive forces deployment by Chinese PLA and Indian Army is yet to take place in the Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued the fifth Request For Proposal (RFP) within a fortnight for procurement of drones to add to the capabilities of Indian Army’s elite Special Forces along the Northern Border.

The MoD intends to procure 750 Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicle (RPAV) for the Indian Army’s Parachute (Special Forces) Battalions which are mandated to execute special missions behind enemy lines through Fast Track Procedure under Emergency Procurement.

The RFP in its description of the equipment mentions that the current volatile situation along Northern Borders warrants expeditious procurement of operational equipment. “RPAV is a potent situational awareness device which provides surveillance by day and night along with ability to scan the target area and provide a processed 3D scanned image of the target to execute special missions.

This equipment will be employed for situational awareness, short range surveillance, scanning the target area and providing processed 3D images of the target before entering the target area,” the RFP says. “This force multiplier enables the Special Forces to execute pinpoint precision strikes during direct action tasks such as raids, elimination of High Value Targets, Command and Control elements including enemy leadership. It is therefore imperative for Parachute (Special Forces) Battalions to be equipped with this state of the art niche technology,” adds the MoD.

Defence anaylyst Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd) said that awareness of the enemy (battlefield transparency) is crucial in high altitude where mobility is a prime factor in gaining advantage and these will help the Units deployed in the Northern Borders. “These RPAs will assist the local commanders in gaining information on the enemy position, men and equipment and about the changes on ground, thus enabling them to take timely and appropriate action,” he said.

Last week, four RFPs were issued by the MoD with the first set of them to procure 1,000 Surveillance Copters and 80 Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs).

