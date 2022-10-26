Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The defence ministers of India and Russia on Wednesday discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the use of ‘dirty bomb’ in the conflict. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu at the latter’s request, the Ministry of Defence said.

“During the tele-conversation, both ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed Rajnath Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’,” the defence ministry said.

Singh reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict, according to the ministry’s statement. “Rajnath Singh pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,” it added.

Meanwhile, Singh is planning to visit Kashmir on Thursday to witness the recreation of the crucial Badgam landing of the Indian Army on the occasion of the 75th Infantry Day. It was on October 27, 1947 that the Indian Army launched its first military operation post Independence with troops brought in by the Indian Air Force landing at Badgam to repel the invaders from Pakistan. Troops of the 1st Sikh Unit under the command of Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai were moved in.

This move proved crucial in driving back the invaders but Lt Col Rai lost his life later in Baramulla during the operations and was awarded the country’s first Maha Vir Chakra. After the Badgam event, Singh will be in Leh for two days to preside over the inauguration of several projects of the Border Roads Organisation.

