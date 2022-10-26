Home Nation

Rishi Sunak elected as UK PM: Neighbours’ pride as roots go right up to Gujranwala

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the grandson of a Punjabi couple who hailed from Gujranwala, now in Pakistan.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(Photo |AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the grandson of a Punjabi couple who hailed from Gujranwala, now in Pakistan. Two years after his paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak left for Kenya to work as a clerk in Nairobi in 1935, his wife Suhag Rani Sunak joined him. In Pakistan, locals have no knowledge as to which particular place or house his grandparents lived in. 

Talking to this newspaper over phone from Pakistan, Dr Qamar Cheema, Professor of International Politics at the University of Islamabad, said, “It is a matter of pride for both India and Pakistan that if you work hard, you embrace Western societies in letter and spirit.” Rishi’s grandmother first went to Delhi along with her mother-in-law, and left for Nairobi in 1937. “The present generation in Gujranwala has no knowledge about them, but locals feel proud that someone from their town is the British PM,” Prof Cheema added.

Ramdas had three sons and three daughters. Rishi’s father Yashveer was born in 1949 in Nairobi and moved to UK in 1966 to graduate in medicine. He married Usha in 1977. Three years later on May 12, 1980, Rishi was born in Southampton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishi Sunak Gujranwala
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp