Suspected hooch claims five lives in 'dry' Bihar's Rohtas district

The deceased were identified as Manish Singh (40), Sanjay Yadav (40), Dhananjay Singh (40), Buddhu Paswan (28), and his brother Chandan Paswan (24).

Published: 26th October 2022

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Suspected hooch claimed five more lives in 'dry' Bihar. The latest incident has been reported from Rohtas district where five persons, including two brothers, lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor since Diwali.

Sukhnandan Paswan, whose two brothers died in the incident, is battling for his life in a local hospital.

Local residents told police that Sanjay Yadav's health deteriorated soon after he returned home in an inebriated condition on Diwali night. The next day, two more residents, Buddhu Paswan and Manish Singh developed similar symptoms.

The trio died at a local nursing home during treatment on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. Sanjay Singh and Dhananjay Paswan died in the wee hours of Wednesday. The death of five persons at Barki Kharari and Pahari villages left local residents shocked.

Narottam Chandra, station house officer (SHO) of Kargahar police station confirmed the death of only three people and attributed the reason to an 'unidentified disease'.

“The investigation is underway. The statement of family members of victims has been recorded,” SHO Chandra told TNIE over the phone on Wednesday.

Local residents alleged that the victims were habitual addicts. Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti said that action would be taken against officers concerned once it is established that the deaths were due to illicit liquor consumption.

