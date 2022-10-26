Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice

The civic authority has termed the building as 'illegally constructed'. The hospital is likely to be bulldozed.

Published: 26th October 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Blood transfusion

Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj Development Authority has issued a notice to the Global Hospital to vacate the building by October 28. The hospital came into the limelight after it allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient.

The civic authority has termed the building as "illegally constructed". The hospital is likely to be bulldozed.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured strict action against the hospital if they are found guilty. He said that the platelets packet has been sent for testing.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video of Jhalwa-based Global Hospital offering 'Mausambi' juice to a dengue patient in place of platelets in the district Prayagraj, the hospital has been immediately sealed and the platelets packet has been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," Pathak tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the hospital was sealed after a preliminary inquiry revealed that "some irregularities" were found according to Additional Chief Medical Officer, Dr AK Tiwari.

"The (CMO) chief medical officer ordered a probe after the patient died. In the probe, some irregularities were found. The hospital has been sealed till the probe is completed," the additional CMO said on Thursday.

A probe has been initiated and action will be taken after the completion of the investigation. The complainant has filed an FIR, the official said.

However, according to the owner of the hospital, Saurabh Mishra, the platelets were brought by the attendants of the patient.

"The attendants were given the slip to bring platelets. They brought five units of platelets in the evening. When three units were used, there was a reaction on the patient, we stopped the transfusion. The platelets that were brought by the attendants of the patient were transfused to the patient. It belonged to the SRN Blood Bank. The hospital has no responsibility for it," he said.

The hospital owner alleged that the patient's attendants were responsible for bringing the platelets.

"We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic," the hospital owner said.

"We had referred the patient to a higher centre after the attendants requested to do so following the deterioration in the health of the patient. The patient had not died here, the death happened two days later in another hospital," Mishra added.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prayagraj Development Authority Global Hospital Juice given as IV to patient
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp