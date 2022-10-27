Bengal prefers girls over boys when it comes to adoption

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Prospective parents in West Bengal have preferred adopting a girl child in the past four years. According to records available with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), childless couples, unmarried men or women, widows, divorcees and widowers are more interested in adopting a girl than a boy child. Sociologists have found the trend a positive sign as it indicates a societal change in terms of awareness.

“For adopting a child, applicants have to apply online on CARA. Applicants have to mention in their application whether they want to adopt a girl child or a boy. According to the CARA report, more than half of the applicants showed their interest in adopting a girl child in the past four years,” said an official of the state government’s women, child development and social welfare department.

According to records available with the state government, a total of 855 children were adopted since 2018-19 and among them, 512 are girl children. According to the rule book, anyone can apply to adopt a child. The district magistrates give final approval after representatives of the government visit the houses of the applicants, conduct counselling sessions, and arrange meetings between the applicants and the child to be adopted.

