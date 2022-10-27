Home Nation

Bihar bypolls: Nitish to skip poll campaign of RJD candidates citing health reasons

Nitish along with deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were scheduled to address an election meeting in Ghowari under the Mokama assembly constituency on Thursday.

Published: 27th October 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he would not campaign in favour of RJD candidates in the ensuing by-election in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in the state due to his health condition. The election is scheduled to be held on November 3.

However, he said that other leaders of JD(U) would campaign in favour of grand alliance candidates. Nitish was hurt during an inspection of 'Chhath Ghats' in the state capital recently.

On Wednesday, he showed injuries inflicted on his chest and ankle during an inspection of Chhath ghats on a steamer. He later preferred to travel in a car for the purpose. Nitish along with deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were scheduled to address an election meeting in Ghowari under the Mokama assembly constituency on Thursday. Nitish's decision has come as a major embarrassment for RJD, which is a major ally of the grand alliance in Bihar.

A few sources said that Nitish skipped the election meeting to avoid embarrassment as some top BJP leaders had raised questions over his decision to campaign for RJD candidates in the by-poll.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi had earlier said that while RJD candidate from Mokama Neelam Devi is the wife of muscleman Anant Singh alias Chhote Sarkar, Mohan Gupta, who is contesting from Gopalganj, was associated with the illicit liquor trade.

The animosity between Nitish and Anant Singh is an open secret. The relations between CM and ‘Chhote Sarkar’ turned sour after the latter's house was raided at Patna district's Ladma village in which an AK-47 rifle and explosives were recovered. After this, Anant Singh was booked under Arms Act and was convicted to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by an MP/MLA special court.

It all happened when Nitish was sharing power with BJP, making the relationship between JD (U) leader and Anant Singh more bitter. JD (U) national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who also has his political rivalry with Anant Singh, has already started campaigning in the Mokama assembly constituency in favour of the RJD candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar RJD candidate Anant Singh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp