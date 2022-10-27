Home Nation

C-295 transport aircraft for Indian Air Force to be manufactured by Tata-Airbus in Gujarat

The foundation laying ceremony for setting up of the facility will be held on October 30 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, officials said.

Published: 27th October 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

In Sept last year, India sealed a nearly Rs 21,000 cr deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft. (Photo | Airbus Defence Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to 'Make in India' and domestic aviation manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a transport aircraft manufacturing project for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel are among those who will attend the function.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had, on September 08, 2021, approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. On September 24, 2021, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A. for the acquisition of the aircraft with associated equipment.

Addressing a press conference here today, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said, "as part of the contract, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition and 40 will be manufactured in India by the Indian Aircraft Contractor, TATA Consortium of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led by TASL."

"This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The total cost of the project is Rs 21,935 crore. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well," he added.

According to an official statement, the first 16 fly-away aircraft are scheduled to be received between September 2023 and August 2025. The first Made in India aircraft is expected in September 2026.

"C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is another of its features. The aircraft will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF," the statement said.

