Ex-cop's son bludegeoned to death with bricks over row on parking at Ghaziabad roadside eatery

GHAZIABAD: A 35-year-old man was battered to death with bricks by a group of unidentified assailants following an altercation over car parking near a roadside eatery here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Varun, son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police and resident of Jawli village in the Teela Mor area.

The place where the incident occurred is hardly 2 km from Delhi border.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when Varun, along with his two friends, had gone to the eatery for dinner and parked his car near another vehicle, the door of which could not open due to it.

This led to an altercation, after which Varun was allegedly beaten up brutally with bricks by the assailants.

Severely injured, Varun was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment where he died, ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh said.

Five teams of police have been formed to nab the killers, Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown assailants under relevant sections of IPC, including section 302 (murder), at Teela Mor police station on a complaint of victim's father Kanwar Pal.

A video of the incident also went viral.

In the video, the victim was seen lying on the road in a numb condition and the attackers hitting him with a brick.

Later, Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G visited the spot.

He said that action will be initiated against such eateries which serve food to the people who park their cars along the road and then start drinking in their vehicles.

The deceased's father in his complaint said that Varun had gone to drop his wife Anjali at Mohan Nagar bus stand around 4.45 pm on Tuesday.

Later, Varun, along with his two friends -- Deepak and Sanjay -- went to the dhaba (roadside eatery) for dinner, Pal said.

The father said around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, Varun's nephew Anirudh received a call from Deepak who hails from the same village that Varun has received severe injuries and his car has been damaged by some unknown persons who brutally beat him.

Getting the information, Pal's younger son, along with a neighbour, reached the dhaba where they found Varun lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately rushed him to GTB hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Pal also alleged that when the scuffle took place his son's two friends were with him and they too had dinner.

Instead of taking Varun to the hospital or informing the police, the two fled away from there, the father said in the complaint.

Police have also added the names of victim's friends to the FIR.

Cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy of the body, the ASP said.

Police have obtained CCTV footage and the culprits would be nabbed soon, he added.

