Girl molested, her family lynches 32-year-old accused in Faridabad

According to the police, other women in the girl's family were also allegedly harassed by the accused Mohit Yadav who was wanted in a murder case that took place in April.

Published: 27th October 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

FARIDABAD: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death by the family of a girl whom he allegedly molested in Deha colony here, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohit Yadav, they said.

The incident occurred at around 11.50 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Yadav and his friend Naveen were sitting in a car when around 10 members of the girl's family attacked them with an iron rod, sticks and axe.

Yadav, who was wanted in a murder case that took place in Kheripul area in April, had allegedly molested a girl along with Naveen, they said.

According to the police, other women in the girl's family were also allegedly harassed by the accused.

The police said they arrested Mukesh, his brother-in-law Ajay alias Amit and his son Karan, all residents of Riwajpur village near Deha village, in connection with the matter.

Yadav's wife Deepika in her complaint alleged when she along with her brother-in-law Bharat reached the spot she saw the accused thrashing Yadav and Naveen, they said.

They rushed the duo to a hospital where the doctors declared Yadav dead while Naveen is undergoing treatment, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against more than ten accused under sections 302 (murder), 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhupani police station, they said.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, head of the crime unit (DLF, Faridabad) said, "We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab another. The deceased was also wanted in a murder case. The further probe is underway."

