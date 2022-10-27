Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the turnover of the Khadi Village Industries Commission has exceeded a turnover of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore, thanks to massive growth in sales of its products.The KVIC comes under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Official sources said this is unprecedented for any fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in the country. “This has happened on the back of high global demand for khadi and its products,” said the KVIC department.

India has recorded more than four times growth in the sale of khadi products in the last eight years, it said. “Globally in vogue, the fabric has found much favour with local and overseas customers especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the pitch for self-reliance,” it added.

The khadi fabric owes its popularity to its quality of being ‘warm in winter' and ‘cool in summer’, besides carrying a pure patriotic fervour.“In 2021-22, the overall turnover of KVIC stood at Rs 1,15,415.22 crore as compared to Rs 95,741.74 crore in the previous year, recording a growth of 20.54 per cent,” the department said.

The record growth in sales of khadi products has happened despite a partial coronavirus-induced lockdown in the first three months of 2021.“Khadi products and clothes have gained popularity in 18 countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Australia, Canada, Russia, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, New Zealand, and many other European and West Asian countries,” said a senior KVIC official.

KVIC sources said that khadi’s phenomenal growth has been possible with the constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who always promotes the wider use of khadi across the country. As per sources, khadi items like trousers, shirts, and jackets from India have got greater popularity in overseas markets than other KVIC products.

“Khadi industry has not only extended its markets but has also created 1.75 crore jobs in the past eight years in India. Even during the Covid-induced lockdown, khadi masks were more in demand, giving an impetus to the employment of local artisans,” said an official.

