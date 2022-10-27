Home Nation

Maoists abduct, kill journalist's kin on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

Basant Jhadi, who was the brother of a local journalist, was killed on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior officer said.

Published: 27th October 2022

Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Maoists abducted and killed the brother of a journalist on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The victim, Basant Jhadi, was abducted by Naxalites on Friday and killed on Monday after they held a 'jan adalat' (people's court or kangaroo court) at village Kotapalli on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

Jhadi, who was the brother of a local journalist, was killed on suspicion of being a police informer, he said.

"As per information received so far, the victim's relatives have performed his last rites, but they are yet to lodge a police complaint," the IPS officer said.

Maoists often hold 'jan adalat' where persons suspected to be loyal to the state are killed in full public view.

