Maoists abduct, kill journalist's kin on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh
Basant Jhadi, who was the brother of a local journalist, was killed on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior officer said.
Published: 27th October 2022 02:35 AM | Last Updated: 27th October 2022 02:35 AM | A+A A-
BIJAPUR: Maoists abducted and killed the brother of a journalist on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
The victim, Basant Jhadi, was abducted by Naxalites on Friday and killed on Monday after they held a 'jan adalat' (people's court or kangaroo court) at village Kotapalli on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.
Jhadi, who was the brother of a local journalist, was killed on suspicion of being a police informer, he said.
"As per information received so far, the victim's relatives have performed his last rites, but they are yet to lodge a police complaint," the IPS officer said.
Maoists often hold 'jan adalat' where persons suspected to be loyal to the state are killed in full public view.