MP woman killed as steel shards pierce her after bursting cracker by putting steel box on it

By PTI

MANDSAUR: A 19-year-old woman died after pieces of steel pierced her body when she burst a firecracker by keeping a tiffin box upside down on it in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Karju village when the victim was bursting crackers outside her house, said Bhaugarh police station in-charge Arvind Singh Rathore.

"The young woman put a steel tiffin-box upside down on 'sutli bomb' (firecracker made of jute twine) after lighting it. However, as the cracker burst, it shattered the steel box into pieces and its splinters entered her body, including the stomach," he said.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

