Airbus-Tata consortium to manufacture C-295 planes in Vadodara

PM will lay foundation of production unit in Vadodara on Oct. 30

In Sept last year, India sealed a nearly Rs 21,000 cr deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft. (Photo | Airbus Defence Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards establishing defence manufacturing facility in India, the Airbus, in collaboration with TATA Consortium of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led by TASL, is establishing a manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Thursday said, “On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility.”

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The total cost of the project is Rs 21,935 crore.

The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well.  

The approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security for the procurement of fifty-six C-295 MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space SA, Spain for the Indian Air Force was accorded in September 2021.

The C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. The short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is another of its features. 

The aircraft will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF. It can carry either 71 passengers or 44 fully equipped paratroopers or 24 stretchers.

The first 16 fly-away aircraft are scheduled to be received between September 2023 and August 2025.

The first Made in India aircraft is expected on September 2026.

Talking about the timeline of the delivery of aircraft, the Defence Secretary stated that the first Made-in-India C-295 aircraft will be delivered in 2026 and all 40 by 2031. Every year a total of 8 aircraft will be produced, he added.

Maharashtra loses another project to Gujarat

MUMBAI: After Vedanta-Foxconn’s semiconductor manufacturing project, one more mega Rs 21,000 crore Airbus manufacturing project that was earlier planned in Maharashtra has been relocated to Vadodara in Gujarat.

The opposition alleged that the incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government failed to bring mega job-generating projects to Maharashtra.

Interestingly, a few days ago, Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant had publically said that they were pursuing the Tata-Airbus project and were confident of getting it. The Tata-Airbus project was promised after the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn project. 

