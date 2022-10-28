Home Nation

Art exhibition on Narendra Dabholkar: His footprints would only deepen, says actor Naseeruddin Shah

The exhibition, which features some 30 installations made by students of the J J School of Art, has been put together by 'Friends of Dabholkar', a group of activists.

Published: 28th October 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Dabholkar

Slained activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dr Narendra Dabholkar's work can not be wiped out and his "footprints would only deepen", veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said here on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating 'We Are On Trial', an art exhibition on the slain rationalist, he also said one needs the same conviction to fight superstition, which those who hold on to superstitions possess.

The exhibition, which features some 30 installations made by students of the J J School of Art, has been put together by 'Friends of Dabholkar', a group of activists.

"Dr Dabholkar was among those great men whose footprints would deepen further instead of getting wiped out," Shah said.

"I am proud that I lived in the same era when people like Dr Dabholkar were a source of inspiration, not just him but Pansare, Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh and those countless activists, teachers, and intellectuals who are languishing in jail and we don't know how long they will be in jail and whose crime was to speak the truth," he said.

The murders of Kannada writer M M Kalburgi, communist leader Govind Pansare and journalist Gauri Lankesh followed Dabholkar's murder in Pune on August 20, 2013.

As per the probe agencies, the four murders were committed by the same group.

Shah also said that such murders have taken place in Pakistan too, mentioning the violent deaths of politician Salman Taseer and rights activist Sabeen Mehmood.

"In Iran, thousands of girls have put their lives at stake while carrying on an agitation against the Hijab law. We consider ourselves lucky that we lived in this time," Shah said.

The actor conceded that he was not much aware of Dabholkar's work when he was alive.

After learning about him after his murder, "I was astonished that here was a man who put his convictions before his life", he said.

The actor also mentioned the "Maulavi" of his childhood who used to teach them "nonsense" like earth does not revolve around the sun.

To fight superstition, we need the same conviction as these people who preach irrational ideas, Shah said.

The actor also narrated a parable by renowned Hindi writer Harishankar Parsai, a sarcastic take on the nature of politics in electoral democracy.

Earlier, reminiscing about her late husband, Dr Shaila Dabholkar said his motto was "to fight is to win" and "action" was important.

This attitude helped her when she got involved in work related to de-addiction and mental health, she said.

Asked about the several threats that Dabholkar received during his lifetime, she said he never thought about fear of death.

Lawyer Abhav Nevagi, who is representing the Dabholkar family in the cases related to his murder, said the legal battle has witnessed many a turn and twist.

At one point, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that the bullets which formed evidence would be sent to Scotland Yard for expert opinion, but later the central agency told the court that there is no agreement between the Indian government and the UK authorities to enable such sharing of evidence.

In the process, 10 months were wasted, he said. The CBI has arrested five persons in the Dabholkar murder case, two of whom are out on bail. The trial in the case is going on before a court in Pune.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Dabholkar Naseeruddin Shah We Are On Trial
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp