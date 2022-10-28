Arunachal Prades: Government sacks 4 APPSC members, CBI lodges case in paper leak

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case in the paper leak incident in Arunachal Pradesh even as the state government recommended the removal of four Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) members.

The leaked paper pertained to an exam, conducted by APSSC, for the recruitment of 33 assistant engineers (civil). Around 415 candidates appeared for it. The government on Thursday handed over the recommendation of the state cabinet to Governor Brig (retired) BD Mishra for the invocation of provisions of Article 317 to remove four APPSC members. Recently, APPSC chairperson Nipo Nabam had resigned from the post.

CM Pema Khandu said the government was determined to take the process of cleansing the APPSC in the larger interests of the youth and the state.

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case in the paper leak incident in Arunachal Pradesh even as the state government recommended the removal of four Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) members. The leaked paper pertained to an exam, conducted by APSSC, for the recruitment of 33 assistant engineers (civil). Around 415 candidates appeared for it. The government on Thursday handed over the recommendation of the state cabinet to Governor Brig (retired) BD Mishra for the invocation of provisions of Article 317 to remove four APPSC members. Recently, APPSC chairperson Nipo Nabam had resigned from the post. CM Pema Khandu said the government was determined to take the process of cleansing the APPSC in the larger interests of the youth and the state.