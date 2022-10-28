Home Nation

Fake news capable of snowballing into matter of national concern: PM Modi

Modi lamented the losses that India had to face due to fake news about job reservations in the past.

Published: 28th October 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi adressing 'hintan Shivir'of Home Ministers of states in Haryana through video-conference | Narendra Modi @ Twitter

By PTI

SURAJKUND: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern and emphasised the need to come up with technological advancement to check them.

Addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' here, a gathering of home ministers of states to deliberate on issues of internal security, Modi stressed the need to educate people about analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to others.

"One should think 10 times before forwarding any information and verify it before believing it. Every platform has tools to verify any information. If you will browse through different sources, you will get a new version of it," the prime minister said.

ALSO READ | BJP IT head to sue 'The Wire' for publishing 'forged documents'

Pointing out the possibilities of social media, Modi said that one should not limit it to being the source of information.

He said that a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern.

Modi lamented the losses that India had to face due to fake news about job reservations in the past.

"We have to come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news," the prime minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Chintan Shivir fake news
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp