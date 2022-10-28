Home Nation

Juvenile directed to be tried as adult in a case can seek benefit of provisions of JJ Act: Bombay HC 

The accused approached the high court after a special children's court rejected his bail plea on the ground that the Juvenile Justice Board had directed him to be tried as an adult in the case.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Merely because a juvenile is directed to be tried as an adult in a case does not mean he or she can be denied the benefit of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a youngster in a murder case.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on October 21 granted bail to a youngster arrested in 2020 by Borivali police for murder.

The accused was 17 years old at the time of the offence.

The accused sought bail under section 12 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which states that any child in conflict with law ought to be released on bail notwithstanding any provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure and placed under the supervision of a probation officer or any family member.

The accused approached the high court after a special children's court rejected his bail plea on the ground that the Juvenile Justice Board had directed him to be tried as an adult in the case and hence, he could not seek the benefit of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The high court, however, refused to accept this and noted that though the accused had been ordered to be tried as an adult, he was still a juvenile.

"Merely because he is directed to be tried as an adult, he cannot be denied the benefit of section 12 of the Juvenile Justice Act," Justice Dangre said.

"The Juvenile Justice Act focuses on a principle of presumption of innocence and on the principle of best interest as well as principle of repatriation and restoration, by virtue of which, the applicant, who is a juvenile, has a right to be reunited with his family at the earliest and to be restored in the same socio-economic and cultural status that he was in," the order said.

The high court in its order noted that the Juvenile Justice Act was a beneficial piece of legislation with the objective of providing care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of neglected or delinquent juveniles.

According to the prosecution, on March 12, 2020, the youngster along with his friend stabbed an acquaintance with whom they had a dispute.

The police opposed his bail plea and argued that at the time of the commission of offence, the accused was 17 years, 11 months and 24 days old and was mentally mature to understand the consequences of his action.

Justice Dangre also relied on the report submitted by the youth's probation officer who said that this was the first time the accused was involved in a criminal act and that he was under the influence of narcotic substances at the time.

The report further stated that the accused was attending counselling and his father was ready to take his custody and ensure his well-being.

"The report of the probation officer has recorded that the child in conflict with law (accused youth) has committed the offence under the influence of a drug and in a fit of anger and he had no intention to kill the victim, but his intention was only to beat him," the high court said in its order.

The youngster had studied till Class 10 and was working to earn money, it added.

"The probation officer report also reveals that at present he (accused) was learning carpentry work. He is also attending counselling sessions. The remark of the probation officer is that the overall behaviour of the child is noticed to be good," the order said.

The court ordered for the youngster to be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and ordered him to report to the probation officer once every two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
juvenile JJ Act Juvenile Justice Act Bombay High Court
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp