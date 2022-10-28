MP to remove 26 major dark spots causing fatal road accidents within a year

By PTI

INDORE: At least 26 major dark spots where a maximum number of road accidents have occurred in Madhya Pradesh will be removed in a project worth Rs 50 crore, state Minister Gopal Bhargava said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, the public works department minister said 26 major black spots have been identified for causing accidents in the state.

"Using engineering and correctional methods, these spots will be cleared within a year at a cost of Rs 50 crore," he said.

At least 1.5 lakh people are killed in road accidents in the country every year, and 10 per cent of these fatalities are reported from Madhya Pradesh, Bhargava said.

The minister further claimed that after good roads were constructed in the state, vehicles were being driven at a high speed, causing accidents.

Asked about the arrival of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state next month, Bhargava said it will not have any impact on the rival party's fortune.

"The Congress is finished now. Giving an injection to a dead body will not resurrect it," he said.

The minister had inaugurated a two-day international seminar on road safety organised by the Indian Road Congress here.

