NIA footprint in all states by 2024

By Express News Service

FARIDABAD: In what could have far-reaching consequences, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will open branches across all states by 2024 besides getting “extra-territorial rights”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a twoday Chintan Shivir of home ministers on internal security, Shah said his ministry was in the process of amending the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The drafts will soon be placed in Parliament.

Although Shah did not elaborate on the extra-territorial rights to the NIA, ministry sources said it will give the agency the power to investigate all types of cases across many domain areas within India. While the NIA, which was formed in 2008, at present has four hubs in as many metropolitan cities, the move to establish branches in all states will likely be opposed by non-BJPruled state governments.

The expansion in the NIA’s powers, Shah said, also involves granting it the authority to confiscate a terrorist’s property. The last time it was granted enhanced powers was in 2019 when the NIA Act gave it the power to investigate the schedule of fences committed outside India, though subject to international treaties and domestic laws of other countries.

Under the Act, the Centre could direct the organisation to investigate such cases as if the offence has been committed in India. Besides, NIA officers have “all the powers, duties, privileges and liabilities which police officers have in connection with an investigation of offences”. Shah said his ministry intends to set targets for divisions handling cybercrime, drugs, internal security and border management for 2047.

Nixing FCRA Claiming the

FCRA licence of some NGOs was nixed since they were involved in religious conversions, Shah said they were “raising funds from foreign sources with impunity”

