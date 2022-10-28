Home Nation

‘Outsiders’ ran poll-related hawala racket in Gujarat

The statement given by AAP’s Bardoli assembly constituency candidate Rajendra Solanki to the Surat Rural Police has led to this disclosure.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Police has unearthed a network of around 30 people from outside the state who are being allegedly used by the Aam Aadmi Party for distributing hawala money for the assembly elections.

The statement given by AAP’s Bardoli assembly constituency candidate Rajendra Solanki to the Surat Rural Police has led to this disclosure. Solanki told the police in a written statement that the person who has been identified as his driver was actually an AAP worker from outside the state.

“Saurabh has been identified as my driver. But he is not my driver. He is working for AAP, and I have met him just two or three times. He was sent from Delhi by the party,” said Rajendra Solanki. “When I went to the police station to help Saurabh, he told me the money was meant for AAP party’s campaign expenses and that he had brought it from an angadia (hawala operator),” said Solanki.

While investigating the source of the stolen black money, the police found that for the 182 seats in Gujarat, more than 30 people from outside Gujarat have been hired by AAP to allegedly to collect hawala money from angadias and distribute to partymen for meeting election expnses. Santosh Parasar alias Saurabh Pandey, named in the police complaint in connection with the Rs 20-lakh loot, is one such person who was given the responsibility of handling cash for nine South Gujarat seats.

Police said that during transfer of money from one place to another, special care is taken to ensure that the local party leaders remain unaware of the operation. This is done to keep the money trail a secret.
The incident that blew the lid off the hawala operation was the October 12 loot in Surat.

 Santosh Parashar, the alleged driver of Rajendra Solanki had parked Solanki’s car near Bardoli police station when two unidentified persons with covered faces broke a window of the car and looted the bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash.

A man named Aadil Memon saw the loot. He chased the robbers on his motorcycle for a couple of km, and called for help. After trying to escape, the robbers threw the bag on the road and fled. Aadil carried the bag full of cash to the police station. 

Candidates spills the bean
A statement given by AAP’s Bardoli assembly constituency candidate Rajendra Solanki to Surat Rural Police has led to the disclosure that outsiders used to run a hawala network. Solanki told the police in a written statement the person who has been identified as his driver was actually an AAP worker from outside the state.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hawala money assembly elections Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat Police
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp