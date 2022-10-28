Home Nation

Rahul hopes Twitter will now act against hate speech, not stifle voice of opposition in India

Citing people with knowledge of the situation, a news report said Musk "has started cleaning the house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives".

Published: 28th October 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hoped on Friday that Twitter would now act against hate speech, check facts more robustly and not stifle the voice of the opposition in India, soon after billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media giant and fired four of its top executives.

Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily locked after he shared a picture of a rape victim and received a notice from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

He had not used his account on the microblogging website for some time after that. The Congress leader has been using his Twitter handle to attack the Narendra Modi government often.

"Congrats @elonmusk. I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition's voice in India due to government pressure," Gandhi tweeted.

Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter and tweeted: "The bird is freed", soon after completing the whopping USD 44 billion takeovers of the website and firing four of its top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Citing people with knowledge of the situation, a news report said Musk "has started cleaning the house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives".

Besides Agrawal and Gadde, Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal and general counsel Sean Edgett were also fired.

"At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter's office," the report said. Gandhi also shared a graph of "manipulation" of his Twitter handle.

It highlighted how, between August 2021 and February 2022, the new followers of the Congress leader were suppressed.

ALSO READ | Parag Agrawal's 11-month tenure as Twitter CEO ends as Elon Musk takes control

Gandhi claimed that he had made 20 appeals to Twitter, even as the social media giant denied any wrongdoing.

The graph also shows from January 2021, Gandhi's Twitter account saw the number of new followers growing and after February 2022, it started growing again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Twitter hate speech Elon Musk
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp