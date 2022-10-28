Home Nation

RAIPUR: 14-day judicial custody for IAS officer, 2 bizmen in money laundering case

The trio accused in the alleged money laundering case earlier remained in the custody of ED for 15 days for questioning.

Published: 28th October 2022

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The Raipur district and sessions court on Thursday gave Enforcement Directorate(ED) 14-day judicial custody of Chhattisgarh IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and two businessmen in a money laundering case. The 2009-batch IAS officer along with two others, Laxmikant Tiwari and Sunil Agrawal were sent to central jail by the Raipur district and sessions court where they were produced by the ED.

The trio accused in the alleged money laundering case earlier remained in the custody of ED for 15 days for questioning. The central agency apparently had secured some vital inputs on the basis of which further investigation will be carried out. All three will be again produced before the court on November 10. Meanwhile, the lawyers of the accused will file a plea in the high court to challenge the arrest they claimed was “illegal”. 

The ED carried out raids on October 11 including the official premises of three IAS officers, a deputy secretary to the CM, businessmen and leaders of the ruling Congress party. Three were arrested while Suryakant Tiwari, cited as the main kingpin by the ED in the coal transportation scam, is stated to be absconding after the raids.

