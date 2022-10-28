Home Nation

Rift in Shinde camp as MLA finds ‘fault’ in fund allocation

Chimanrao has complained that Gularabrao Patil deliberately gave state funds to his rival in his constituency.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  All is not well in Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena. Jalgaon district MLA, Chimanrao Patil on Thursday complained to the CM against Minister Gulabrao Patil for allocating government funds to his rival in his constituency. Chimanrao Patil, and Gulabrao have known rivals within Shiv Sena.

Chimanrao has complained that Gularabrao Patil deliberately gave state funds to his rival in his constituency. “The government fund has been given to my rival who belongs to NCP while the minister who belongs to our party has denied funds to his own party MLA. It shows there is a deliberate attempt to corner me. However, I will demand action against the minister,” Patil said.

Shiv Sena’s 40 MLAs had revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and toppled his government. Chimanrao Patil, who felt sidelined in the united Shiv Sena joined Shinde and went to Surat hoping that incumbent minister Gulabrao Patil will not be a part of the coup. Gulabrao not only joined the Shinde camp in Guwahati but was even sworn in as a minister in the new government. On the other hand, Chimanrao Patil was not given ministry despite a “promise” by CM Shinde.

Earlier, independent MLA Ravi Rana made allegations against another independent MLA Bacchu Kadu for supporting Shinde-Fadnavis government by taking money in Guwahati. Kadu has said that by November 1, Ravi Rana has to either withdraw his statement or he will file a case against him. He said the charges of kickbacks levelled by Rana are serious and that there has to be clarifications by the CM. He said if CM and his deputy fail to address the issue, then he might take drastic action.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp has gone into damage control. Deepak Kesarkar, minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government said that they would soon speak to Bachhu Kadu and that he will be inducted as minister in their government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde’ Shiv Sena NCP Gularabrao Patil Shinde-Fadnavis
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp