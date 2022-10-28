Rift in Shinde camp as MLA finds ‘fault’ in fund allocation

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: All is not well in Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena. Jalgaon district MLA, Chimanrao Patil on Thursday complained to the CM against Minister Gulabrao Patil for allocating government funds to his rival in his constituency. Chimanrao Patil, and Gulabrao have known rivals within Shiv Sena.

Chimanrao has complained that Gularabrao Patil deliberately gave state funds to his rival in his constituency. “The government fund has been given to my rival who belongs to NCP while the minister who belongs to our party has denied funds to his own party MLA. It shows there is a deliberate attempt to corner me. However, I will demand action against the minister,” Patil said.

Shiv Sena’s 40 MLAs had revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and toppled his government. Chimanrao Patil, who felt sidelined in the united Shiv Sena joined Shinde and went to Surat hoping that incumbent minister Gulabrao Patil will not be a part of the coup. Gulabrao not only joined the Shinde camp in Guwahati but was even sworn in as a minister in the new government. On the other hand, Chimanrao Patil was not given ministry despite a “promise” by CM Shinde.

Earlier, independent MLA Ravi Rana made allegations against another independent MLA Bacchu Kadu for supporting Shinde-Fadnavis government by taking money in Guwahati. Kadu has said that by November 1, Ravi Rana has to either withdraw his statement or he will file a case against him. He said the charges of kickbacks levelled by Rana are serious and that there has to be clarifications by the CM. He said if CM and his deputy fail to address the issue, then he might take drastic action.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp has gone into damage control. Deepak Kesarkar, minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government said that they would soon speak to Bachhu Kadu and that he will be inducted as minister in their government.

