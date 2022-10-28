Sparks fly as Jharkhand Governor seeks ‘2nd opinion’ on Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said on Wednesday that he has sought a “second opinion” in a case of office-of-profit that has triggered a political crisis in the state, amid the BJP’s demand for dismissal of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in the office-of-profit case, the Election Commission had sent its decision to the Jharkhand governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

Asked about Soren’s cabinet colleagues accusing Bais of acting with vendetta to destabilise the Jharkhand government, the governor said, “Look, if my intention was that, I could have taken a decision based on the recommendation of the Election Commission. But, I didn’t want to take any action to defame anyone or with an intention of vendetta.”

“I am holding a constitutional post and I have to protect the Constitution. No one should point fingers at me saying I have acted out of revenge, therefore I have asked for a second opinion,” the governor told a news channel. Bais, however, did not elaborate on the EC’s recommendation and from whom he has sought a second opinion. Asked whether a big decision will come to fore after receiving the second opinion, the governor said, “...bursting crackers is banned in Delhi but not in Jharkhand. May be one atom bomb could explode there.”

