Home Nation

Sparks fly as Jharkhand Governor seeks ‘2nd opinion’ on Soren

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Bais

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said on Wednesday that he has sought a “second opinion” in a case of office-of-profit that has triggered a political crisis in the state, amid the BJP’s demand for dismissal of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in the office-of-profit case, the Election Commission had sent its decision to the Jharkhand governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

Asked about Soren’s cabinet colleagues accusing Bais of acting with vendetta to destabilise the Jharkhand government, the governor said, “Look, if my intention was that, I could have taken a decision based on the recommendation of the Election Commission. But, I didn’t want to take any action to defame anyone or with an intention of vendetta.”

“I am holding a constitutional post and I have to protect the Constitution. No one should point fingers at me saying I have acted out of revenge, therefore I have asked for a second opinion,” the governor told a news channel. Bais, however, did not elaborate on the EC’s recommendation and from whom he has sought a second opinion. Asked whether a big decision will come to fore after receiving the second opinion, the governor said, “...bursting crackers is banned in Delhi but not in Jharkhand. May be one atom bomb could explode there.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais Hemant Soren BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp