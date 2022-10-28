Home Nation

Woman gang-raped at under-construction building in Madhya Pradesh, six nabbed

The six men consumed alcohol and raped the woman, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

TIKAMGARH: A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men and a minor at an under-construction building in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police have arrested five men and detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with the crime that took place on Thursday night, inspector Raghuraj Singh of Kotwali police station said.

As per the complaint, the accused took turns and raped the woman at an under-construction building on Thursday night, he said.

The woman lodged a complaint this morning, following which the accused were apprehended from different places, he said.

One of the accused worked as a watchman at the site and knew the woman, who hails from the neighbouring Chhatarpur district.

He had called the woman promising to get her a job as a labourer, he said. The other accused were all labourers.

The six men consumed alcohol and raped the woman, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gang-rape Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp