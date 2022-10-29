Home Nation

AAP protests outside LG residence for not giving approval to 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign 

Published: 29th October 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for not approving the file to proceed with the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

The protesters gathered at Raj Niwas Marg with placards and raised slogans against Saxena. Security presence outside Saxena's residence has been beefed up.

Police personnel have been deployed and water canons kept on standby.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in the national capital was set to be launched on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said earlier that the government was postponing the campaign as it was yet to receive approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

"The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign has been successful in previous years. The month-long campaign was set to be launched tomorrow for this year but no approval has been received so far. The file was sent to the LG on October 21," Rai said.

