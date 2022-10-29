Home Nation

Delhi excise policy scam: Court seeks CBI's response on businessman Abhishek Boinpally's bail plea 

The agency had arrested Boinpally earlier this month on the allegation of lobbying in Delhi's Excise Policy.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday sought the CBI's response on the bail application moved by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The agency had arrested Boinpally earlier this month on the allegation of lobbying in Delhi's Excise Policy.

Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the CBI and directed the agency to file its response by November 4, when the court will further hear the matter.

The CBI had earlier told the court that Abhishek has been arrested in the ongoing investigation after it was revealed through the statements of witnesses and the perusal of Bank accounts that he was part of repeated meetings at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad with other accused persons and other liquor traders in connection with the formulation of liquor policy.

He was part of the conspiracy in pursuance of which he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through the other co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the policy during the period November 2021 to July 2022, the CBI alleged.

The money transferred by the co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits has also finally landed in the account of Abhishek Boinpally and he has not been able to satisfactorily explain regarding the receipt of said money, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Boinpally Delhi excise policy scam CBI excise policy scam
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp