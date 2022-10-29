ED challenges bail to cancer Patient, fined

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently came down heavily on Enforcement Directorate for filing a plea against Allahabad HC’s order granting bail to an accused suffering from cancer and malignancy. A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh while dismissing the probe agency’s plea also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the officer who gave the permission to file the plea. “In the peculiar facts and circumstance of the case and taking into consideration the fact that the respondent is suffering from Malignancy and Cancer and thereafter when he has been released on bail, the same is not required to be interfered by this court. The Special Leave Petition stands dismissed.”In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and taking into consideration the fact that the respondent is suffering from Malignancy and Cancer and thereafter when he has been released on bail, the same is not required to be interfered by this court. The Special Leave Petition stands dismissed,” the court said in its order.