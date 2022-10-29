Home Nation

Horse-mule carriers make quick buck along Yatra route with `109 crore business

The Char Dham Yatra has already registered a record arrival of 45 lakh pilgrims since the opening of the shrine portals.

Published: 29th October 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

horse-mule

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Char Dham Yatra has already registered a record arrival of 45 lakh pilgrims since the opening of the shrine portals. The Badrinath Dham is due to close for winter on November19 while the Kedarnath Yatra concluded on Thursday. Along with the pilgrim rush -- after over a year of Covid-19 pandemic lull -- has come loads of money.

Guess, who earned the most? The horse-mule and Dandi-Kandi (palanquin) operators, whose business volume stood at Rs 109.98 crore of the total business of Rs 211 crore. It is way above the business volumeof the helicopter companies, Rs 75 crore, during the travel period.

The government earned a revenue of about Rs 8 crore from horse-mule and palanquin (Dandi-Kandi) operators alone, according to the Badri-Kedar temple committee. This time, the administration registered around 15,000 horse and mule owners during the yatra. As many as 5.34 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham riding horses and mules. Operators registered for Yamunotri Dham did a business of Rs 21 crore, according to the committee.

“PM Modi during his Uttarakhand visit urged people to spend at least 5% of their yatra budget on buying local products,” Ajayendra Ajay, president of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, told this paper. “Looking at the profits of businessmen this time, it appears the next yatra would be unprecedented, and the PM’s dream would come true,” said Ajay.

Banshidhar Tiwari, managing director of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, told TNIE said the corporation is estimated to earn Rs 50 crore. Taxi traders associated with the yatra have also done business thrice the average income of previous years, said Tiwari.

All hotels, homestays, lodges, and dharamshalas along the yatra route had six-month bookings. “The GMVN has earned Rs 40 crore till August this year, whereas it suffered economic losses in previous years,” said Tiwari.

Sudesh Chandra Jugran, additional chief officer of Rudraprayag district panchayat, said despite the pilgrim rush, awareness about single-use plastic is still lacking, “Besides, a comprehensive action plan is being considered at the administrative level to deal with traffic jams,” said Jugran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp