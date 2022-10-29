Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly discuss Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ukraine conflict and the situation in Indo-Pacific figured prominently in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday.

It is learnt that the two sides also took stock of the ongoing negotiations for the proposed Indo-UK free trade agreement.

Cleverly arrived in India on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend a special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee.

It is the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK's first Indian-origin prime minister on Tuesday.

"Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month," Jaishankar tweeted.

Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month.



Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/LCmYJPGGFr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2022

"Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific," he added.

During the visit, the British foreign secretary announced further collaboration between the UK and India through British International Investment.

This included 11 million pounds of UK funding invested in Kinara Capital, a woman-led fintech company, according to the British High Commission.

British International Investment is designed to strengthen trade ties with the UK's partners and generate economic growth.

The high commission said Cleverly also announced a 22 million pounds investment by the UK-backed Neev II Fund into Hygenco which will help India's green energy transition by pioneering green hydrogen.

India hosted the meeting of the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee in its capacity as its chair.

While the first day's meeting took place in Mumbai on Friday, the second day's deliberations were in Delhi on Saturday.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then British counterpart Boris Johnson in May last year.

At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year roadmap to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.

The two sides are also carrying out negotiations for the early finalisation of the free trade agreement.

In April, the two sides had set a Diwali deadline for concluding the FTA but the deal could not be finalised in view of differences over certain issues as well as political developments in the UK.

On the sidelines of the UN meeting, Jaishankar also met the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and Albania's Deputy foreign Minister Albania Megi Fino.

"So nice to meet with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy. Her participation at the UNSC special meeting reflects the trust of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussed shared threat terrorism poses to the world and the global responses," Jaishankar tweeted.

So nice to meet with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy. Her participation at the UNSC special meeting reflects the trust of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Discussed shared threat terrorism poses to the world and the global responses. pic.twitter.com/nwFItR8GV6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2022

On his meeting with Megi, he said the full potential of the bilateral relationship was discussed.

"A good meeting with Megi Fino, Deputy FM of Albania. Her participation at the UNSC special meeting reflects our excellent coop'n during our UNSC tenure.Discussed exploring the full potential of our bilateral relationship. We will also cooperate closely in multilateral forums," he said.

