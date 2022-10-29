Home Nation

"Legacy of Modi govt after 8 years: NO JOBS," says Chidambaram

The former Union Finance Minister claimed the Modi government's policies resulted in "worsening" of India's economic situation.

Published: 29th October 2022

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the Centre over the issue of unemployment, alleging that the legacy of the Modi government after eight years is "no jobs."

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the alleged lack of jobs for the youth and rising unemployment.

"After 37 lakhs in Uttar Pradesh applying for Grade 'C' jobs, we have 35 lakh applicants for 40,000 Agniveer jobs. Is the government listening to the anguished voices of the young men: 'we are desperate, we have no choice," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"That is the legacy of the Modi government after 8 years: NO JOBS," the former finance minister asserted.

The unemployment rate is eight per cent, which is understated because of massive disguised employment, he added. "The September Monthly Review of the Ministry of Finance does not utter a word on unemployment!" Chidambaram said.

The senior Congress leader has been alleging that the government's policies have resulted in worsening the economic situation of the country.
 

