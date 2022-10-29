Home Nation

Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

The tragedy occurred while a family was cooking for Chhath Puja at 2:30 in the morning.

Published: 29th October 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)

A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: At least 25 people, including five police personnel, were injured when a fire broke out in a congested alley in south Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The incident happened in Shahganj locality of Aurangabad town where an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house as preparation of "prasad" for Chhath Puja was underway, sub-inspector in-charge of Town police station Vinay Kumar Singh said.

He said that according to the owner of the house, Anil Goswami, gas had begun to leak from the cylinder and it went up in flames before the occupants could clear off.

WATCH |

"A police team and fire brigade personnel reached the site soon.

Five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained injuries in the firefighting operations," said the police officer.

The injured were admitted to the Sadar hospital and a private nursing home.

The condition of five persons was stated to be critical.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurangabad Fire Bihar fire Chhath puja accident
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp