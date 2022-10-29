Home Nation

Mumbai cops add attempted murder charge against film producer accused of hitting wife with car

As per the complaint lodged by Mishra's wife, she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have added a charge of attempt to murder in the FIR against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, arrested for allegedly ramming his car into his wife here after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle, an official said on Saturday.

Mishra, who was arrested in the case in the early hours of Friday, was remanded in police custody till Sunday.

Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, the FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station on Wednesday against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

"On Friday, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added in the FIR," the official said.

The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West), police said.

As per the complaint lodged by Mishra's wife, she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

When the film producer's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, it said.

