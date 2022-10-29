Home Nation

New therapies reduce breast cancer treatment time by 70-90 per cent, say experts

Advanced and new therapies for breast cancer are now allowing doctors and patients to save treatment time by up to 70-90 per cent.

Published: 29th October 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

In India, breast cancer has the highest incidence and death rate.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Advanced and new therapies for breast cancer are now allowing doctors and patients to save treatment time by up to 70-90 per cent. With Phesgo a more recent treatment in breast cancer launched recently in India oncologists in leading hospitals are witnessing the freeing capacity to treat more patients across the cancer centres considering the overall cancer burden. 

The treatment cost of breast cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer among women in India, has also gone down by up to 20 per cent, said experts. As October is observed as breast cancer awareness month, eminent experts stressed that India had come a long way in treating breast cancer, if detected early, due to advanced technology and medicines, with the survival rate going up. “Breast cancer has emerged as the number one cancer among women in India. It has surpassed even cervix cancer. Over 1.8 lakh breast cancer cases are reported in India annually,” said Dr Shyam Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. 

As there is less awareness about breast cancer, it is detected at an advanced stage, putting India behind compared to the western world, where early breast cancer detection is widespread. “Over the years, we have made tremendous progress in managing breast cancer. Earlier, we used to talk about radical surgeries like removing the entire breast. We are not talking about that in many patients because of early detection.”
There is a paradigm shift, and doctors are now conserving a lot of breasts, an essential organ for a woman. He added that newer therapies have become critical in the management not only in advanced stages but even in the early stages.

Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of Department and Assistant Professor (Clinical Oncology) at Delhi State Cancer Institute, said over 1,000 patients visit their OPD daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phesgo breast cancer oncologists
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp