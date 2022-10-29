New therapies reduce breast cancer treatment time by 70-90 per cent, say experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Advanced and new therapies for breast cancer are now allowing doctors and patients to save treatment time by up to 70-90 per cent. With Phesgo a more recent treatment in breast cancer launched recently in India oncologists in leading hospitals are witnessing the freeing capacity to treat more patients across the cancer centres considering the overall cancer burden. The treatment cost of breast cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer among women in India, has also gone down by up to 20 per cent, said experts. As October is observed as breast cancer awareness month, eminent experts stressed that India had come a long way in treating breast cancer, if detected early, due to advanced technology and medicines, with the survival rate going up. “Breast cancer has emerged as the number one cancer among women in India. It has surpassed even cervix cancer. Over 1.8 lakh breast cancer cases are reported in India annually,” said Dr Shyam Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As there is less awareness about breast cancer, it is detected at an advanced stage, putting India behind compared to the western world, where early breast cancer detection is widespread. “Over the years, we have made tremendous progress in managing breast cancer. Earlier, we used to talk about radical surgeries like removing the entire breast. We are not talking about that in many patients because of early detection.” There is a paradigm shift, and doctors are now conserving a lot of breasts, an essential organ for a woman. He added that newer therapies have become critical in the management not only in advanced stages but even in the early stages. Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of Department and Assistant Professor (Clinical Oncology) at Delhi State Cancer Institute, said over 1,000 patients visit their OPD daily.