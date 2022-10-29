Home Nation

Patna Diary

Bihar bureaucrats are on the radar of cyber fraudsters these days. After state chief secretary Amir Subhani, it's now turn of state DGP S K Singhal to fall victim of cyber fraud.

By Ramashankar
Bureaucrats being targeted by fraudsters 
Bihar bureaucrats are on the radar of cyber fraudsters these days. After state chief secretary Amir Subhani, it’s now the turn of state DGP S K Singhal to fall victim of cyber fraud. A fake WhatsApp account using pictures of a 1988-batch IPS officer was created by cyber criminals to dupe police officials. Though the fake WhatsApp account was active since September, the economic offences wing of the state police came to know about it only recently and started an investigation. EOU officials have already obtained SIM number, which was used for creating fake WhatsApp account in the name of DGP Singhal, who is scheduled to retire in December. 

Chhath is observed by men in this village
Pipradih village in Bihar’s Banka district occupies special attention during Chhath festival. Contrary to common perception about this festival, only male members of this village in Katoria block perform 4-day rituals. The tradition of offering ‘arghya’ to the downward sun in the evening and rising sun in the morning by male members of the village has been going on for a long. The devotees offer prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the entire village, which has a population of over 5,000. In Bihar, Chhath is observed on a large scale. A huge rush can be seen in trains and buses during the festival, which falls on the sixth day of Deepawali.

New flat in capital leaves RJD MLA in tears 
RJD MLA Ram Briksha Sada turned emotional after receiving keys of a newly-constructed flat for state legislators in the state capital. Sada, who represents Alouli assembly constituency in the state legislative assembly, could not hold his emotions as soon as he received keys of his flat from CM Nitish Kumar. Sada said he had never stayed in such a well-furnished flat. He had joined politics about three decades ago. As per Sada’s declaration, he owns property worth `70,000 only – making him the lawmaker with the least assets in the state. 

Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
