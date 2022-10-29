Home Nation

People won't be misled, state has no power to make such laws: Cong on Guj govt's decision on UCC 

Calling it a "gimmick" ahead of Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said the state legislature has no power to make such laws.

Published: 29th October 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Saturday said people would not be misled by the BJP government's decision to form a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Calling it a "gimmick" ahead of Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said the state legislature has no power to make such laws.

The Bhupendra Patel government earlier in the day announced that a committee headed by a retired High Court judge would be formed to study the modalities of implementing the UCC.

"This gimmick is aimed at misleading the public who are suffering due to inflation and joblessness and a host of other problems because of the failure of the government.

The power to implement the Uniform Civil Code lies with the Centre.

Personal laws were passed by Parliament, and the Gujarat Assembly does not have the power to make this law," Modhwadia said at a press conference.

"The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and it has been in power at the Centre for eight years.

Now that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the decision regarding the Uniform Civil Code does not make sense," he added.

The BJP was using this "trick" as the people are determined to throw out the state government which has left the youth, farmers, cattle herders and all other segments of society frustrated, the Congress leader claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Uniform Civil Code BJP Arjun Modhwadia
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp