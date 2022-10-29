Rajnath unveils 75 infra projects in Ladakh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a function organised at Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg Oldi (D-D-DBO) road in Ladakh on Friday.

The highlight of the event was the onsite unveiling of the 120-metre-long ‘class-70 Shyok Setu’ on the DS-DBO road at an altitude of 14,000 feet and the virtual inauguration of two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in eastern Ladakh, the defence ministry said.

The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate the logistics movement of the armed forces. Other projects inaugurated virtually by Singh included two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in eastern Ladakh, it said. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

The 75 projects implemented by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) included 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one ‘Carbon Neutral Habitat’. Twenty of the projects are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector. “These bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of the development chain,” Rajnath Said. Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, the Minister pointed out that the projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas.

The BRO’s first Carbon Neutral Habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for its personnel was also inaugurated at Hanle. It is BRO’s effort towards contributing to Ladakh’s resolve of becoming the country’s first Carbon Neutral Union Territory. The key features of this complex include accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during large parts of winters. He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the Government for the holistic development of the nation.

The defence minister also laid the foundation stone of Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh. With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas.

The existing air despatch sub-unit located at Chandigarh is being upgraded for providing comfort to transiting troops and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted delivery of essential stores and equipment for execution of works on ground, the ministry said.

It said the BRO will be undertaking the construction of the new complex at Chandigarh by incorporating the latest 3D printing technology and once completed, the building will boast of being the “world’s largest 3D Printed Complex”..

To honour the sacrifices of its personnel and put on record the achievements of BRO, a museum at Leh is being set up, which will be a “source of information and inspiration”, the ministry said.

