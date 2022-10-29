Union government is working on providing ten lakh jobs: PM Modi 

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing ten lakh jobs.

In a video message to a `Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the Gujarat government here, he also said that the number of government jobs for the youth will rise.

As many as 5,000 persons got appointment letters from the Gujarat Panchayat Service Board while 8,000 persons were given appointment letters by the Gujarat Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board during the event, held ahead of Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed the appointment letters.

"On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we held a Rozgar Mela at the national level where we distributed appointment letters to 75,000 candidates," PM Modi said in his address.

Such Melas will continue to be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months, he said.

"The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly," he said.

"Your appointment will hugely reinforce the campaigns for last-mile delivery and saturation of coverage of government schemes," he told the new recruits.

Modi credited the new industrial policy of Gujarat for creating job opportunities and praised reforms like the abolition of interview process for Class 3 and 4 government posts.

"Our goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047. Next 25 years are very critical for the country. We need a lot of development and you should fulfil your duty to society and the country," he said.

He was informed that in 2022 the Gujarat government has almost met its target of giving 35,000 government jobs in a year, the prime minister said.

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing ten lakh jobs. In a video message to a `Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the Gujarat government here, he also said that the number of government jobs for the youth will rise. As many as 5,000 persons got appointment letters from the Gujarat Panchayat Service Board while 8,000 persons were given appointment letters by the Gujarat Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board during the event, held ahead of Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed the appointment letters. "On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we held a Rozgar Mela at the national level where we distributed appointment letters to 75,000 candidates," PM Modi said in his address. Such Melas will continue to be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months, he said. "The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly," he said. "Your appointment will hugely reinforce the campaigns for last-mile delivery and saturation of coverage of government schemes," he told the new recruits. Modi credited the new industrial policy of Gujarat for creating job opportunities and praised reforms like the abolition of interview process for Class 3 and 4 government posts. "Our goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047. Next 25 years are very critical for the country. We need a lot of development and you should fulfil your duty to society and the country," he said. He was informed that in 2022 the Gujarat government has almost met its target of giving 35,000 government jobs in a year, the prime minister said.