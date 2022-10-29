UP airport land acquisition: Farmers protest seeking compensation hike, relocation to place of choice

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP farmers whose land is earmarked for the proposed Jewar International airport in Noida staged a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

The farmers protested demanding better compensation and rehabilitation package for their families. Around 80 per cent of farmers reportedly have given their approval for land acquisition for the second phase of construction of the project.

As per the sources, two farmers' groups resorted to protests. The first group comprised those whose land has already been acquired and the work of the airport runway is underway. The farmers belonging to this group staged a protest at Jewar Bangar airport township, where they have been given residential plots as part of the rehabilitation programme of the UP government.

The protesting farmers were demanding a hike in the compensation for their land so as to match it with the money being given to other groups at the rate of Rs 3,300 per square metre.

The land of the second group of farmers is being acquired for the second phase of the airport project. On the other, the second group of farmers, whose land is yet to be acquired, staged a protest at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) office demanding residential plots in Modelpur village instead of Faleda village.

ALSO READ | Noida airport land acquisition: UP CM Adityanath makes emotional appeal, proposes compensation hike

However, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who briefed the media about the progress on farmers’ consent for the second phase claimed that at least 82 per cent of farmers had given their consent for land acquisition for the airport’s second phase and talks were on with those who were protesting to redress their grievances. Similarly, many farmers refused to give up their land as they were unhappy over hurried relocation.

After a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had announced increased compensation and jobs for locals, the farmers agreed to the terms. The farmers were dissatisfied with the officers involved in the relocation process. A delegation of farmers met Yogi Adityanath about 10 days ago, following which they gave their nod to the acquisition.

"For the first time in nearby localities, land acquisition is happening in such a peaceful manner for the progress of not only the locality but the country also,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government hiked the land compensation from the current ₹2,650 per square metre (SQM) to ₹3,300-3,400 per sqm last fortnight.

The state government had already acquired and handed over 1,334 hectares in Jewar to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which is building the airport.

Now the state government has a target to acquire 1,185 hectares for setting up the third runway and commercial MRO centre (maintenance, repair and overhaul work of aircraft).

The six villages from which land is being acquired are Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, Kureb, Ranhera and Mundhera. The international airport under construction at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is touted to be Asia's largest and the world's fourth largest.

The Chief Minister is personally looking after the development of the airport to avoid any roadblocks.

LUCKNOW: UP farmers whose land is earmarked for the proposed Jewar International airport in Noida staged a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday. The farmers protested demanding better compensation and rehabilitation package for their families. Around 80 per cent of farmers reportedly have given their approval for land acquisition for the second phase of construction of the project. As per the sources, two farmers' groups resorted to protests. The first group comprised those whose land has already been acquired and the work of the airport runway is underway. The farmers belonging to this group staged a protest at Jewar Bangar airport township, where they have been given residential plots as part of the rehabilitation programme of the UP government. The protesting farmers were demanding a hike in the compensation for their land so as to match it with the money being given to other groups at the rate of Rs 3,300 per square metre. The land of the second group of farmers is being acquired for the second phase of the airport project. On the other, the second group of farmers, whose land is yet to be acquired, staged a protest at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) office demanding residential plots in Modelpur village instead of Faleda village. ALSO READ | Noida airport land acquisition: UP CM Adityanath makes emotional appeal, proposes compensation hike However, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who briefed the media about the progress on farmers’ consent for the second phase claimed that at least 82 per cent of farmers had given their consent for land acquisition for the airport’s second phase and talks were on with those who were protesting to redress their grievances. Similarly, many farmers refused to give up their land as they were unhappy over hurried relocation. After a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had announced increased compensation and jobs for locals, the farmers agreed to the terms. The farmers were dissatisfied with the officers involved in the relocation process. A delegation of farmers met Yogi Adityanath about 10 days ago, following which they gave their nod to the acquisition. "For the first time in nearby localities, land acquisition is happening in such a peaceful manner for the progress of not only the locality but the country also,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government hiked the land compensation from the current ₹2,650 per square metre (SQM) to ₹3,300-3,400 per sqm last fortnight. The state government had already acquired and handed over 1,334 hectares in Jewar to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which is building the airport. Now the state government has a target to acquire 1,185 hectares for setting up the third runway and commercial MRO centre (maintenance, repair and overhaul work of aircraft). The six villages from which land is being acquired are Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, Kureb, Ranhera and Mundhera. The international airport under construction at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is touted to be Asia's largest and the world's fourth largest. The Chief Minister is personally looking after the development of the airport to avoid any roadblocks.